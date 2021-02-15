DANVILLE — The search continues for a man who made off with an undisclosed amount of money in an armed robbery at a Danville gas station Sunday morning.
Danville police said a man described as a White male wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans and armed with a hand gun walked into the Marathon gas station in the 3400 block of East Main Street.
An employee of the gas station told police the man pointed a hand gun at him and demanded money from the register. The employee complied, and the suspect fled the business.
The suspect left in a white sedan that headed south on Lynch Road toward Interstate 74.
Police were notified at 2:03 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.