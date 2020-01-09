DANVILLE – Police were able to find a delivery driver’s vehicle that was taken at gunpoint Wednesday night. Now the search is on for the three suspects.
Commander Josh Webb said shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday, a woman was delivering for Pizza Hut in the 800 block of Harrison Street. The woman had exited the vehicle when three men, two armed with guns, approached her and entered the vehicle. Webb said the woman tried to fight the men off, but one pointed a gun at her and threatened her. The suspects then drove away.
Police later found the vehicle in an alley near Seminary Street and Bowman Avenue. Webb said the suspects took the pizza and some of the victim’s personal items.
Webb says no one was hurt.
If you have information on this crime, call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or remain anonymous by calling Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.