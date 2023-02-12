Two grants totaling $939,520 from the Illinois Department of Transportation, another for $663,000 from the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity and $167,320 from the city will pave the way for the reconstruction of roughly five blocks of oil-and-chip street into a truck route with concrete and wider lanes.
“This will facilitate truck traffic delivering raw materials, including steel and plastic resins to the Libman Company,” City Administrator Bill Wagoner says of the extension of a previous IDOT-funded phase that was completed in 2020.
VILLAGE OF ARTHUR
T-minus 204 days till the village throws itself a 150th birthday bash, which will coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Arthur Amish Country Cheese Festival. Village board members set the date for Sept. 2 and were briefed on plans for an expanded parade, special dinner event, evening street celebrations and the opening of the centennial time capsule.
“There will be other smaller events during the year as well,” Village President Rod Randall says.
CITY OF VILLA GROVE
With Marc Mixell promoted to public works director, the city has turned its attention to finding a new full-time director of Villa Grove’s new community building. The hope is that a hire will be made by the end of February, City Clerk Michelle Osborne says.
Mayor Cassandra Eversole-Gunter has said the goal is to open the $7 million Richmond Park-based center, which will be equipped with a full gymnasium, in the fall. The building will include a gym with room for 350, with a walking track above.