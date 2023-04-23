ARCOLA — Police officers will now be able to live anywhere within a 50-mile radius of Arcola and remain eligible to serve the city.
Council members voted to extend the residency requirement beyond 30 miles “after struggling to find police officers in recent years,” City Administrator Bill Wagoner says.
The council also approved:
— Cost-of-living increases for city employees — $1 an hour for full-timers, 50 cents for part-timers and seasonal workers.
— Arcola’s annual budget — $1.725 million for the general fund (police, park, street, administration), $1.98 million for enterprise funds (water and sewer).
CITY OF TUSCOLA
With just 78 days to go until fireworks are flying from Ervin Park, city council members signed off on placing a $30,000 order quirk Chestnut-based American Patriot Pyro. Tuscola’s Sparks in the Park celebration is scheduled for July 8.
Also OK'd: the purchase of a new Toro ZTR mower for $22,223.39 from the Tuscola Home Center.
ARTHUR SCHOOLS
Who better to teach the next generation which side of the plate the silverware goes on, what to say during for a job interview and how to better communicate than the community leaders who make up the Arthur Rotary Club?
Local Rotarians hosted Arthur-Lovington Atwood-Hammond High School seniors at an Etiquette Training Luncheon, which conceded with seniors practicing what they learned to community volunteers over a meal at Yoder’s.
“Just another example of the tremendous support our communities demonstrate for our students and schools,” Arthur Superintendent Shannon Cheek said.
VILLA GROVE SCHOOLS
By the time students return in the fall, the main entrance to Villa Grove High will have a new look.
School board members learned at this month’s meeting that new windows are set to be installed in July on the east side of the building, “modernizing the main front high school entrance,” Superintendent Carol Munson said.