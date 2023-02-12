A job offer has been extended to the candidate district leaders hope is DeLand-Weldon’s next superintendent of schools.
If all goes as hoped, the school board will ratify a contract at its March 8 meeting, says Jeff Holmes, who has filled the role on an interim basis since Amanda Geary‘s departure last summer.
It's Holmes' second interim stint in DeLand. He also served in the role from July 2015 to May 2017, prior to Geary’s promotion from principal.
Geary left for the superintendent's position in Delavan last July.
CITY OF MONTICELLO
Rob Bross, currently Atwood‘s police chief and Piatt County’s Emergency Management Agency director, is expected to be hired as the new police chief in Monticello, reports Kevin Barlow, editor of Community Media Group‘s Piatt County Journal-Republican.
The city council agenda for Monday includes a mayoral appointment entry and includes “Swearing-in of newly appointed police chief.”
Lt. Terry Jones has been the acting chief since the resignation of John Carter after the Nov. 14 city council meeting. City officials have declined to comment on what led to Carter’s resignation.
Bross was named as the EMA director in September 2021. His wife, Lindsey, is a countywide school resource officer.
Bross has been a police officer for more than 18 years, including the last 12 as Atwood’s chief.
The full council must approve the mayoral nomination before he can be sworn in.
PIATT COUNTY
Among the businesses that have signed on to be part of next month’s Piatt County Antique Day: Atwood’s Woody’s Clock Shop and Cyndi Lu’s Uniques, Cisco’s Barn Antiques, Mansfield’s Three Toad Treasures and Monticello’s Skinner’s Coach House Antiques, Paper Moon, There’s No Place Like Home and Willow Tree Missions.
The event, launched 10 years ago and set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 4, “promotes shopping in some of the smallest communities, supporting the antique dealers and storefronts along the way,” says Callie McFarland, director of community development for the city of Monticello.