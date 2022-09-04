Around the area: Fisher makes plans for $235,000 grant, Illini great to lead Arcola festival, historic St. Joseph building for sale
Among the long list of achievements on Craig Virgin‘s first-ballot Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame resume: nine Big Ten titles, nine All-America awards, seven-time American record holder, three-time Olympic qualifier … and winner of the inaugural 1978 Arcola Broom Corn Festival men’s 10K.
For that — and all that followed: helping get the race off the ground, setting a record time that still stands in Year 2, winning again two years later in between Olympics qualifiers — Virgin will serve as grand marshal of next Saturday’s Broom Corn Festival parade.
He’ll join an esteemed group that in recent years has included Corky and Billiejean Clark (2021 grand marshals), Skip and Sally Kibler (2019), Dr. Ramon Climaco (2018), Red Hughes (2017), Don and Linda Rankin (2016) and Tom and Joni Wannamaker (2015).
CU SCHOOLS FOUNDATION
Two familiar faces in C-U education circles have been selected to fill foundation seats held until June by Steve Beckett and Vanna Pianfetti.
Joining the board: former Carrie Busey Elementary Principal Jeff Scott, now CEO of the Stephens Family YMCA, and Yavonnda Smith, director of professional development for Urbana schools.
They’ll serve on a foundation board that also includes chair Gayle Jeffries, vice chair Daniel Thies, treasurer Michelle Gonzales, secretary Dennis Donaldson, past chair Matt Kelly and directors Elizabeth Angelo, Shelia Boozer, Jennifer Ivory-Tatum, Pam Lau, Eric Minor, Andrea Ruedi, Prudence Runkle and DeShawn Williams.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
The goal of the Douglas County Board when it comes to dispersing its chunk if federal COVID-19 relief funding?
“To try to do the most good for the most citizens that we can,” board Chair Don Munson says.
So consider Arthur village officials grateful to get the news that their pitch for $282,300 of county American Rescue Plan Act funding was unanimously approved by the board.
It will go toward a sandblasting and complete repainting of the village’s 57-year-old water tower, both inside and out, and cleaning out the mold and mildew buildup that Arthur President Rod Randall cited in the application. (“More of an unpleasant visual sight than posing any threat to the tower’s paint system or structural integrity.”)
VILLAGE OF FISHER
Coming up: The installation of new playground equipment and a splash pad, to be funded over the next two years by a recently obtained $235,000 Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development grant from the state.
Underway: Work on Fisher’s newest subdivision — to be named Heritage West and include 47 houses and eight condos.
Worth noting: Of the 70 incorporated cities and villages in Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Piatt and Vermilion counties, Fisher was one of 15 that saw its population grow between the 2010 and 2020 censuses, adding 181 residents to cross the 2,000 mark.
The others: Champaign (+7,247), Mahomet (+2,176), Savoy (+1,577), Monticello (+393), Tolono (+157), Tuscola (+156), Gibson City (+68), Mansfield (+22), Sibley (+16), Arcola (+11), Muncie (+11), Camargo (+7), Bismarck (+3) and Fithian (+3).
VILLAGE OF ST. JOSEPH
Among the topics of discussion at August’s last village board meeting: whether to revise St. Joseph’s golf cart ordinance regarding the age restriction, permit price and vehicles coveted (to be revisited at a future meeting) and the decision to place the century-old building at 202 E. Lincoln St. up for bids through noon Wednesday.
“Many community members over time have fond memories of meetings and activities held in this building,” Mayor Tami Fruhling-Voges says of the property, which over time has been home to village hall, the public library, Boy Scout Troop #40 and, going way back, a two-cell jail in the basement.
Bids will be accepted until noon Wednesday.
VILLAGE OF TOLONO
OK’d by the village board: a special event permit for the Tolono Fire Protection District‘s Oct. 15 block party, the appointment of Tom Swigart to the Planning and Zoning Board and the hire of another full-time police officer.
CITY OF TUSCOLA
Returning to the streets of downtown Tuscola after a one-year pandemic sabbatical: a Ruck March in honor of those impacted by the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. To be put on by the Douglas County nonprofit 217 Vets, the march will begin at the organization’s new veterans lounge on West Sale Street at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 11.