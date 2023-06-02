Want to purchase today’s print edition? Here’s a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Mykah Jackson’s move last week — from principal at Urbana’s Yankee Ridge Elementary to director of college and career readiness in Champaign’s Unit 4 — means there will be no fewer than 24 new school building leaders across the area come July 1, including a principal TBA in June at Clinton Elementary.
For those keeping score at home, here’s the updated list of new faces in new places.
BILL BEHRENDS, Unity High
By way of … Centennial High, where the former social studies teacher, Mattoon Green Wave coach and holder of three master’s degrees just wrapped up Year 2 as an assistant principal.
Taking over for … the dean of area building administrators — Phil Morrison — who’s retiring after 24 years in the principal’s office in Tolono.
JACOB BRETZ, Danville High
By way of … one office over. The Springfield native has spent his entire career in education at Danville High — as a history and geography teacher (2007-13) and assistant principal (since 2013).
Taking over for … the retiring Tracy Cherry, who as an assistant principal was part of the team that hired a fresh-out-of-the-UI Bretz 16 years ago.
MEGAN CLARK, Arcola Elementary
By way of … the assistant principal’s office, where the West Frankfort native has reported for work the past two years. Clark, who earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Eastern Illinois, started in Arcola in 2019 as the student support specialist.
Taking over for … the retiring Angie Gentry, an Arcola alumna, mom and devoted employee of 32 years.
JORDAN CONERTY, Academy High
By way of … the Champaign college prep school, where Conerty has been on staff since 2018. Technically, the job is “head of school,” not principal — one the Augustana College and Yale alum got the hang of this past school year, when he held it on an interim basis.
Taking over for … John Carpenter, Academy’s last permanent head of school (2020-22).
AMBER DAVIS, Liberty Elementary
By way of … North Ridge Middle School, where the proud Danville native had been dean of students, then assistant principal. After her April appointment, she told school board members: “I love Danville, I support Danville and I just hope that you guys continue to love and support me as I do you.”
Taking over for … Angelique Simon, Liberty’s principal since 2014.
KYLE FREEMAN, Jefferson Middle School
By way of … Edison Middle School, where he’s spent his entire career in education — starting in 2011 as a science/AVID teacher and ending with a four-year run as associate principal. Freeman, who holds two bachelor’s degrees from Illinois State and a master’s from the UI, was among six candidates interviewed.
Taking over for … new Urbana High Principal Jesse Guzman.
HEATHER GILES, Iroquois West High School
By way of … Kankakee, where the two-degree Western Illinois alumna just finished her first year as assistant principal at Taft Primary School. The techie got her start in education in the Iroquois West district, teaching sixth-grade math from 2012-16.
Taking over for … Erin Smith, principal-to-be at Oakwood High, effective July 1.
JESSE GUZMAN, Urbana High
By way of … Jefferson Middle School, where Guzman has been principal since 2018. And two more familiar faces are also jumping from Jefferson across Wright Street: new Urbana assistant principals Jessica Hines and Melissa Kearns (UHS Class of ’04).
Taking over for … “The Fresh Principal,” Taren Nance, who wasn’t asked back for a third year.
DeANDRE HENDERSON, RISE Academy
By way of … J.W. Eater High, where the Macomb native has served as assistant principal. Originally a social-studies teacher, he transitioned to cross-categorical special education, then administrator.
Taking over at … Rantoul City Schools’ new Responsive Individualized Student Education, or RISE, an alternative program for students in grades 5-8 who need additional support.
ANDREA JACKSON, Thomas Paine Elementary
By way of … the No. 2 spot on the Urbana elementary’s org chart. In between Thomas Paine stints as a second-grade teacher and assistant principal, the two-degree UI alumna served as the district’s family engagement and curriculum coordinator.
Taking over for … Tom Magers, who’s leaving to become Rantoul City Schools’ HR director.
DAVE MAST, Franklin STEAM Academy
By way of … what was known as Franklin Middle School when the two-degree Eastern Illinois alum was first hired as a sixth-grade science teacher in 2004. Mast has been there ever since, moving up to associate principal in 2013.
Taking over for … “my mentor and great friend,” as Mast describes new Centennial High Principal Sara Sanders.
APRIL McCABE, Gifford Grade School
By way of … Westville‘s Judith Giacoma Elementary, where she just finished Year 2 as assistant principal. Among McCabe’s other roles during a 20-year run in the Westville district: teaching first, second, sixth and eighth grades and running a junior high athletic department.
Taking over for … White Heath Elementary-bound Maggie Woodham.
HANNAH McDERMAID, Paxton-Buckley-Loda High
By way of … just down the road. The Loda native will move over from Clara Peterson Elementary, where she’s assistant principal, the latest stop in a nine-year career that’s also included stints in Denver, Chicago, Morocco and the Prairie Central district.
Taking over for … Tom Shallenberger, who held down the job on an interim basis while Travis Duley was training to be PBL superintendent.
CHARLES PROFFITT, Southwest Elementary
By way of … North Ridge Middle School, where the former superintendent of two Kentucky districts just finished his first year as assistant principal. The Murray State grad’s three-plus decades in education also include 17 years as a music/band director and four spent in China.
Taking over for … Nicole Zaayer, Danville schools’ new curriculum facilitator.
ASHLEY PRUIETT, Armstrong-Ellis Grade School
By way of … nearby. The Penfield native and two-degree Eastern Illinois alumna has worked at Potomac Grade School (four-and-a-half years teaching first grade) and Armstrong-Ellis (one year as a seventh-grade teacher/assistant principal).
Taking over for … Nick Hipsher, who’s being bumped up from principal to district superintendent, succeeding the retiring Bill Mulvaney.
AMANDA RYDER, Washington Grade School
By way of … another Monticello elementary school, White Heath, where she just completed her first year as principal. The 2005 Monticello grad had been a principal in Argenta-Oreana prior to returning home — serving two years at the middle school and six at the elementary.
Taking over for … Emily Weidner, selected to succeed the retiring Brett Robinson as Cerro Gordo superintendent.
SARA SANDERS, Centennial High
By way of … Franklin STEAM Academy, the only school she’s known since earning a bachelor’s from Illinois State and master’s from Eastern Illinois. The Champaign native and Centennial alumna started out as an ELA teacher before moving up to administrator in 2008. She’s been principal since 2013.
Taking over for … Scott Savage, who resigned less than a year into his tenure.
KRISTIN SHANKS, Edison Elementary
By way of … South View Elementary, where she’s been assistant principal for five years. The one-time Edison mom has held a number of titles since joining District 118 in 2008, including Danville High social studies teacher, dean of students and track coach.
Taking over for … 28-year district veteran Betsy Porter, a new Danville High assistant principal.
ERIN SMITH, Oakwood High
By way of … Gilman, where she’s been Iroquois West High’s principal for three school years. Smith, who earned her master’s in administration from the UI in 2020, previously taught at Indianapolis’ Ben Davis High, Parkland College, Champaign’s Next Generation Middle School and Urbana Uni High.
Taking over for … The retiring John Odle.
JENNIFER TEE, Robeson Elementary
By way of … Kenwood, one of two elementaries near and dear to the 27-year Unit 4 employee, who’s spent 17 years there, the last one as assistant principal. The other school? Robeson, where Tee both attended kindergarten in the 1970s, then taught it, after earning the first of two degrees from Eastern Illinois.
Taking over for … Jessica Pitcher, Robeson’s principal since 2018.
SAM TURNER, Dr. Howard Elementary
By way of … Garden Hills Academy, where the Ohio U and UI alumna has been assistant/summer school principal for three years. Dr. Howard is where it all started for Turner, who spent two years teaching second grade there and two more in Mahomet-Seymour before being lured back to Unit 4.
Taking over for … Suzanne Meislahn, who’s returning to the role of district special-education director.
MAGGIE WOODHAM, White Heath Elementary
By way of … Gifford Grade School, where she was promoted from dean of students/instructional coach to principal a year ago. One of her last acts in Gifford: shooting cell phone video of a surprise visitor last week — an emu that’s been on the loose since fall.
Taking over for … Amanda Ryder, who’s leaving for Monticello’s Washington Grade School.