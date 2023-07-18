7-14 B-1

Any week now, Unit 4 should hear back from the state on its request for a waiver to the school code provision that mandates elementary students partake in three days of P.E. class a week.

Due to a number of factors the district cited (and some parents pushed back on) — lack of gym space, not enough hours in the school day, the newly mandated 30 minutes of unstructured recess time — one or two days of P.E. is doable; three is not. It’s the same schedule Unit 4 has had in place the past two school years; the difference now is the formal waiver request.

Of the area’s 74 public elementaries, 45 reported three or more days a week of P.E. in the 2021-22 school year, according to report card data compiled by the Illinois State Board of Education. Here’s a look:

Armstrong-Ellis Grade School 5.0

Arthur Grade School 5.0

Atwood-Hammond Grade School 5.0

Catlin Salt Fork North Elementary 5.0

Champaign Bottenfield Elementary 5.0

Chrisman Elementary 5.0

Cissna Park Elementary 5.0

Danville Northeast Elementary 5.0

Danville South View Elementary 5.0

DeLand-Weldon Elementary 5.0

Farmer City Schneider Elementary 5.0

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Elementary 5.0

Gifford Grade School 5.0

Gilman Iroquois West Elementary 5.0

Homer Heritage Elementary 5.0

Hoopeston John Greer Elementary 5.0

Hoopeston Maple Elementary 5.0

LeRoy Elementary 5.0

Lovington Grade School 5.0

Ludlow Elementary 5.0

Milford Grade School 5.0

Oakland Lake Crest Elementary 5.0

Ogden PVO South Elementary 5.0

Potomac Elementary 5.0

Rossville-Alvin Elementary 5.0

Royal PVO North Elementary 5.0

Sidell Salt Fork South Elementary 5.0

Thawville Iroquois West Elementary 5.0

Thomasboro Grade School 5.0

Villa Grove Elementary 5.0

Watseka Raymond Elementary 5.0

Paxton Clara Peterson Elementary 4.3

Hume Shiloh Elementary 3.9

Bement Elementary 3.0

Cerro Gordo Elementary 3.0

Champaign Stratton Elementary 3.0

Danville Liberty Elementary 3.0

Georgetown Pine Crest Elementary 3.0

Mahomet Prairie Elementary 3.0

Monticello Washington Elementary 3.0

Oakwood Grade School 3.0

Tolono Unity East Elementary 3.0

Tolono Unity West Elementary 3.0

Westville Judith Giacoma Elementary 3.0

White Heath Elementary 3.0

Fisher Grade School 2.9

Champaign Dr. Howard Elementary 2.5

Champaign Garden Hills Elementary 2.5

Champaign South Side Elementary 2.5

Champaign Westview Elementary 2.5

Danville Mark Denman Elementary 2.5

Danville Meade Park Elementary 2.5

Danville Southwest Elementary 2.5

St. Joseph Elementary 2.5

Tuscola North Ward Elementary 2.5

Arcola Elementary 2.3

Savoy Carrie Busey Elementary 2.3

Bismarck-Henning Elementary 2.0

Champaign International Prep Academy 2.0

Champaign Kenwood Elementary 2.0

Mahomet Lincoln Trail Elementary 2.0

Rantoul Broadmeadow Elementary 2.0

Rantoul Eastlawn Elementary 2.0

Rantoul Northview Elementary 2.0

Rantoul Pleasant Acres Elementary 2.0

Urbana Dr. King Elementary 2.0

Urbana Dr. Williams Elementary 2.0

Urbana Leal Elementary 2.0

Urbana Thomas Paine Elementary 2.0

Urbana Wiley Elementary 2.0

Urbana Yankee Ridge Elementary 2.0

Champaign Barkstall Elementary 1.7

Champaign Robeson Elementary 1.7

Champaign Washington Elementary 1.5