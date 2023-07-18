This story appeared in 'Meeting Minutes & More,' a weekly, six-page special section in the print editions of Friday's News-Gazette reported and written by Editor Jeff D'Alessio and designed by News Editor Joel Leizer. Click here to read an electronic version of this week's section. Click here to subscribe to The News-Gazette.
Any week now, Unit 4 should hear back from the state on its request for a waiver to the school code provision that mandates elementary students partake in three days of P.E. class a week.
Due to a number of factors the district cited (and some parents pushed back on) — lack of gym space, not enough hours in the school day, the newly mandated 30 minutes of unstructured recess time — one or two days of P.E. is doable; three is not. It’s the same schedule Unit 4 has had in place the past two school years; the difference now is the formal waiver request.
Of the area’s 74 public elementaries, 45 reported three or more days a week of P.E. in the 2021-22 school year, according to report card data compiled by the Illinois State Board of Education. Here’s a look: