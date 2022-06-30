URBANA — A Champaign man on parole for a weapons offense related to a 2020 shooting has been arrested for murder.
Champaign police on Thursday arrested Quentin D. Hymon, 20, for the first-degree murder of Prentiss Jackson Jr., 18.
Mr. Jackson was shot to death June 19 inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the Mach 1 gas station, 902 W. Bloomington Road, C. He was in one of several cars that appeared at the station for a “pop-up” party about 1:45 a.m. that day.
Not long after the cars arrived, shots were fired and police were called.
Mr. Jackson and two women in the car with him were hit by gunfire. He was hit several times.
A third woman was injured when the car the shooting victims were in went in reverse and hit another car in the lot and that woman.
The injuries that all three women received were described as non-life-threatening.
State's Attorney Julia Rietz and Assistant State's Attorney Kristin Alferink said Hymon was identified as the alleged shooter fairly soon after the killing based on both security camera video footage and witnesses. Police continue to investigate the shooting and ask that anyone with information contact the Champaign police department at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers.
Assisting Champaign police in locating and arresting Hymon were members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service. Rietz said when they found Hymon late Thursday morning, he allegedly ran from them. Police located a gun in his path of flight that is being sent to the state crime lab.
In early October, Hymon, who was living on Tallgrass Drive, was paroled after serving 11 months in prison of a three-year sentence for aggravated unlawful use of weapons.
He had pleaded guilty to that reduced charge which stemmed from the April 10, 2020, shooting of an 18-year-old man in the 1000 block of Falcon Drive, Rantoul.
The victim, who was shot in the back during a disagreement with two others, did not want to cooperate in the prosecution of Hymon so other more serious charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and attempted murder were dismissed.
At the time of his guilty plea in March 2021, Hymon was 18. His only prior criminal conviction then was for retail theft when he was a juvenile.
Hymon is being held in lieu of $2 million bond and is expected to be arraigned Friday on the murder charges.
Mr. Jackson's was the third homicide of 2022 in the city. Arrests have been made in all three cases. There have been more than 60 confirmed shootings this year and more than 17 people wounded by gunfire.