URBANA — A Springfield man who allegedly molested a child several years ago remained in the Champaign County Jail on Sunday in lieu of $500,000 bond.
Ernesto Hernandez-Lopez was arrested Thursday on a warrant issued the day before by Judge Adam Dill. He is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and aggravated criminal sexual abuse for acts that allegedly occurred around January 2017.
The child, who is under the age of 13 and lives in Urbana, disclosed the activity to school authorities in late August. Champaign police investigated the allegations, including taking her to the Children’s Advocacy Center for a forensic interview. A police report said the child reported that Hernandez-Lopez told her not to tell anyone about the touching or he would hurt her.
He was arraigned on the charges Friday and told to be back in court for a probable cause hearing on Nov. 2. If convicted of the more serious offense of predatory criminal sexual assault, Hernandez-Lopez faces a mandatory prison term.