CHAMPAIGN — An argument over a woman led to the stabbing of one man and the arrest of another in west Champaign on Tuesday afternoon.
Champaign police arrested Christopher Torry, 22, who listed an address in the 100 block of Kenwood Road on preliminary charges of aggravated battery and domestic battery following the mid-day stabbing at the Gramercy Park Apartments.
Lt. Bruce Ramseyer said a neighbor saw a man bleeding at the complex about 12:15 p.m. and called police.
Officers learned that Torry found the victim there with his girlfriend, became upset and allegedly stabbed the 20-year-old man several times. The girlfriend was also reportedly hit in the melee.
The stabbing victim was taken to a local hospital but his condition was not immediately known.
Torry is expected to be formally charged Wednesday.