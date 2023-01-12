Get our daily newsletter e-mailed to you every morning by clicking here
CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign man has been arrested for the murder of another man that happened last week in northwest Champaign.
Jail records show that Zaire Herman, 21, of the 1200 block of Garden Hills Drive, was arrested Wednesday night for the murder of Jalen A. Willams of Champaign. Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz said Champaign police found him at Carle Foundation Hospital where he was seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to his hand that Rietz said was "consistent" with an injury he received during last week's shooting.
Champaign police previously reported that Mr. Williams, 21, last Thursday was walking in the 1200 block of Garden Hills Drive with another man in the street when that man apparently began shooting, hitting Mr. Williams several times.
Mr. Williams died at Carle, the first homicide victim of 2023 in Champaign.
In addition to Mr. Williams, two houses were hit by gunfire.
Herman is expected to make an initial court appearance Friday. Police continue to investigate.
In 2020, he was sentenced to four years in prison for aggravated battery to a peace officer for kicking one officer and biting another at the Juvenile Detention Center in April of that year while he was being held for a car burglary. The burglary case was dismissed when he pleaded guilty to the aggravated battery.