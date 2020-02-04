PLANO — A suspect wanted in the 2018 murder of an Urbana man was arrested today in Plano.
Micheal Chatman, 20, whose last known address was listed in Yorkville, was taken into custody around noon without incident by Champaign Police with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service. He is being held at the Kendall County Correctional Facility awaiting extradition to Champaign.
Chatman was wanted for the March 23, 2018, murder of 18-year-old Ricky Green, gunned down in the 100 block of Apricot Drive in Champaign.
On Jan. 21, the Champaign County state’s attorney’s office obtained an arrest warrant for Chatman. Bond on the warrant was set at $1 million.