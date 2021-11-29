URBANA — A Rantoul man who allegedly took part in a shooting in October that injured a teen-age girl is being held in lieu of $1.25 million bond.
William D. Gray, 37, who listed an address in the 1300 block of Abram Drive, was arrested Nov. 22 by Rantoul police who were looking for him in connection with an Oct. 18 shooting that took place near Cheryl and Gleason drives.
Rantoul police Sgt. Jim Schmidt said on that October date, witnesses said there were a group of men on foot on the street who fired at a car. The rounds missed the car and instead penetrated a house on Gleason where a 16-year-old girl was shot in the arm as she played the piano in her bedroom.
Schmidt said that when Gray was arrested after coming out of a business on Grove Avenue, he had a loaded semi-automatic 9 mm handgun in his pocket. With prior felony convictions, Gray is not allowed to possess a weapon.
Gray was charged last week with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a handgun and aggravated discharge of a handgun in connection with the Oct. 18 shooting. Schmidt said witnesses identified him as a participant.
Already arrested and charged with the same counts is Rory Nelson, 37, of Rantoul. He’s been held on $1.5 million bond since his arrest a month ago.
Gray was also charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for the gun he allegedly possessed when he was arrested. A police report said he told officers he found the gun in Louisville, Ken.