URBANA — A Champaign man has been arrested for murder for the alleged shooting of a Rantoul man in April.
Rantoul police Sgt. Jim Schmidt said Quionte Chaney, 18, who also listed an address in Rantoul, was arrested Monday afternoon at the Champaign County courthouse by U.S. Marshals for the murder of Rayvell Lofton.
The 20-year-old Rantoul man was found shot to death inside a home in the 600 block of Saint Andrews Circle about 7:45 p.m. on April 12.
Schmidt said information from citizens compared to license plate reader data led police to identify Chaney as the alleged shooter.
A warrant had been issued for Chaney’s arrest in late June. Judge Roger Webber set bond at $2 million. He is expected to make a court appearance Tuesday afternoon.
Mr. Lofton’s murder was the second homicide of 2022 in Rantoul. The other happened on Feb. 26.
Police continue to collect information about the case and ask anyone who has any to contact the Rantoul police at 217-333-8911 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.