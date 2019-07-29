DANVILLE — Two Danville men are behind bars for allegedly breaking into the residence of a senior citizen and battering him last Friday.
Cmdr. Josh Webb said Larry A. Woodard and Tyler J. Jones, both 24, were arrested on charges of home invasion, robbery to a person and aggravated battery to an elderly person. They were scheduled to be arraigned in Vermilion County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon.
Webb said around 4:20 p.m., police were called to the 400 block of Avenue E over a home invasion that had just occurred.
When they arrived, a 69-year-old man reported that several men and women entered his home without permission and began punching him while demanding personal items. He said they took his phone and wallet and then fled.
The victim received cuts to his face during the attack and was treated at the scene by medical personnel.
Webb said police are attempting to identify the other people involved.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Danville police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime stoppers at 217-446-TIPS (8477).