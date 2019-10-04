CHAMPAIGN — Four teens have been arrested in connection with a brawl at Centennial High School on Tuesday.
A release from Champaign police said two boys, ages 15 and 17, and two girls, 14 and 16, were arrested Thursday for aggravated battery and mob action in connection with a fight at the Champaign high school that happened about 3:30 p.m. after school was out.
Police responded to a report of a large fight and found that several staff members received minor injuries when they tried to intervene.
The arrested students were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center but were later released. The state’s attorney’s office is waiting for reports from Champaign police. Once those are reviewed, the state’s attorney will decide if the teen will be charged in juvenile petitions.
“Tuesday’s dangerous conduct will not be tolerated and students who engage in this type of behavior should understand criminal charges may follow,” said Sgt. Dennis Baltzell. “School safety will always be a priority and we will continue to actively support our schools to ensure we are helping foster an environment for learning, building relationships and allowing students to become the best version of themselves.”
Police continue to look into who was involved in the melee.