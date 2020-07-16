CATLIN — The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department arrested two men in connection with explosions near Catlin that have been reported since October 2019.
Jason D. Boyd, 42, of St. Joseph was arrested June 19 and charged with possession of explosives, and Kirk A. Marvel, 58, of Catlin, was arrested Wednesday, and charged with possession of explosives and methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
The sheriff’s department alleged that both men detonated multiple homemade explosives. No injuries, either to people or property, were reported.
Captian Michael Hartshorn said the investigation is still active.