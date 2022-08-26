Arthur cheese challenge: Eat a 1-pound block of Colby in less than five minutes
ARTHUR — Attention, central Illinois cheeseheads: Mark your calendars for 10 a.m. Sept. 3, when the ceremonial cutting of the cheese will ring in the 49th edition of the Arthur Amish Country Cheese Festival.
Among the three days’ worth of events: Saturday’s 4:30 p.m National Cheese Eating Championships, in which contestants competing in different age groups are given a one-pound block of Colby and a bottle of water as a chaser.
The first one to wolf down the whole block — or, if no one makes it all the way through, eats the most in five minutes — will be crowned champion.
It’s a pressure-packed competition, with festival organizers noting that “a large, chanting crowd usually forms at the Cheese Tent to cheer on their favorites.”