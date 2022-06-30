BUFFALO — An Arthur man was killed in a motor vehicle crash late Wednesday east of Springfield.
Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Lucas Otto, 20, died from multiple blunt force injuries he sustained when his vehicle was hit head-on on Interstate 72 near mile marker 118.
Illinois State Police said a preliminary investigation showed that another vehicle was going the wrong way when that driver hit Mr. Otto.
The accident happened about 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. The Sangamon County coroner's office pronounced Mr. Otto dead at the scene early Thursday morning.
The other driver was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. That person's name was not released.
Illinois State Police and Allmon's office continue to investigate the crash.
Mr. Otto was a 2020 graduate of Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond High School, where he was a standout athlete. In 2019, Mr. Otto was second-team All-Area in football and special mention All-Area in baseball.