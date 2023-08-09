GIBSON CITY — Alicia Skinner and her daughter Ashleigh had planned to relocate their downtown Gibson City business — A. Renee Décor — this year. A May fire that ravaged three downtown Gibson City buildings sped everything up.
Ashleigh estimates their new location, across the street at 202 N. Sangamon Ave., provides three times the space of their old one.
On Saturday, the store held its grand opening, complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
A. Renee offers home-decor items ranging from candles to greeting cards, floral arrangements, and carries clothing and accessories.
It was coincidence that demolition of their former building — gutted by the May blaze — began in earnest this week.
Lee Farms Excavating tore down the building that formerly held A. Renee Décor as well as apartments, owner Christina Defosset’s tattoo parlor and the law offices of Weeks, Brucker and Coleman. Defosset said she hasn’t determined if she will rebuild or locate her business elsewhere.
“I haven’t made a decision yet,” she said. “I’m tossing ideas around.”
Mayor Dan Dickey said all three building owners indicated at one point they would like to rebuild.
“We would do anything we could to help them out as far as rebuilding,” Dickey said.
Another business that has tripled the size of its former location is the Blue Star Cafe.
It relocated on North Sangamon Avenue, across the street from Casey’s General Store.
Manager David Rodriguez, whose parents own the eatery, said they haven’t decided whether to keep the cafe where it is or rebuild at its former locale, which they also own, in the 100 block of North Sangamon.
“Right now we’re comfortable where we’re at,” Rodriguez said, “and customers seem to enjoy our location.”
He said the additional space is a welcome addition for the owners and customers.
Rick Bowen, who operates a building appraisal business and sells for Cornerstone Real Estate, owned another of the destroyed buildings. He said he has been working out of his home in Elliott since the fire.
Bowen said he has not decided if he is going to rebuild.
“The cost of goods is really making me think twice” about rebuilding, Bowen said.
But meeting with his clients at his home is not ideal.
“I’m fortunate that Bank of Gibson City, Heartland Bank and different businesses have offered to let me use their conference table if I need to meet with clients.
“That only happens in small towns.”
Bowen said it was not pleasant to watch the building demolition begin downtown.
“I struggled to go up and watch them,” he said. “It’s hard to accept. I had been up there almost 20 years.”
Fire Chief Bruce Kallal said the cause of the fire, which started in an upstairs apartment and spread to two other buildings, has not been determined by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
“It’s not unusual” for no determination to have been made three months later.
“Their investigations take whatever time they take,” Kallal said.