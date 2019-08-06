When Tuscola Athletic Director Ryan Hornaday passed by the Warriors’ football field throughout the summer, he noticed a consistent theme: Coach Andy Romine would be watering the grass to keep it green.
“I don’t know that anybody cares for our playing surface more than Coach Romine does,” Hornaday said. “It may be at 7 a.m. on a Sunday, he’s stretching the hose out. ... I know I’ve gone on a bike ride around 8 at night and seen him stretching it out. He doesn’t get anything out of it. It’s a matter of pride.”
During a summer that has seen little rain, it has taken a little bit of extra attention from some schools to keep athletic fields green.
At St. Joseph-Ogden, the fields look relatively normal, athletic director Justin Franzen said, after a summer of consistent watering.
“We’ve been pretty consistent on trying to water both our practice field and our main football field for the upcoming season,” Franzen said. “We’re just super thankful that we have wonderful custodians that help us do that on a consistent basis.
“They really do a lot. They go out of their way to take care of our facilities and make sure they look nice. You can definitely tell it’s dry, but without their help, I think it would be so much worse.”
The Champaign Park District hasn’t had a problem keeping fields healthy, said director of marketing and communications Chelsea Norton.
Not all fields in the area have been so lucky, though.
“The heat waves and little water really dried out the playing surface, which has forced us to water substantially more than what has been done in the past,” said Schlarman athletic director Eric Crest. “We have also had a couple of companies come check out the field and determine if there was anything they could provide to help keep the field alive. But our biggest remedy has been watering three or four times a day at a much slower, heavier downpour to keep the surface playable.”
While schools like St. Joseph-Ogden haven’t had a problem keeping their fields game-ready, Franzen admits his staff could use a reprieve.
“It would be nice,” he said, “if Mother Nature would help out a little.”