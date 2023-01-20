Ask the expert: Legally speaking, can county sheriffs opt to not enforce parts of assault-weapons ban?
We asked UI College of Law Dean VIK AMAR: Legally speaking, can a county sheriff (or, in this case, a slew of them) choose to not enforce a law that they believe is unfair or unconstitutional?
“In our constitutional system, the two biggest structural components are separation of powers and federalism.
“Separation of powers means, among other things, that the executive branch usually has broad discretion — in spite of what the legislative and judicial branches would prefer — to decline to criminally prosecute even people who technically violate written statutes.
“Prosecutors and police can’t decline to enforce and prosecute under a statute on account of race or religion, but they can decline to prosecute if they think the law in question is unfair — or, as in the current situation, unconstitutional.
“Federalism means states can structure their own governmental institutions however they want. If a state wanted to vest all prosecution decisions in a state attorney general and force local law enforcement to obey the state AG under penalty of removal, etc., federalism tells us it could do that.
“But if a state decides, as many have, to vest prosecution decisions in local, elected prosecutors and law-enforcement officials — and I am operating here under the premise that the Illinois Constitution has indeed chosen to vest power in local, elected enforcement officials — then even a law enacted at the state level needn’t be enforced the same way throughout the state. Speeding laws are often enforced differently in rural and urban areas within a state, for example.
“If a state chooses to delegate rather than centralize enforcement power, then so long as a local official has a good-faith belief that to enforce a statute would violate the U.S. or state constitutions, she is entitled to act on that view and decline to enforce.
“Notice that this combination of separation of powers and federalism that leads to this result does not permit local executive officials to act affirmatively in violation of state law, but there is a difference between a decision not to enforce a state law and an affirmative decision to take actions in violation of a state-level rule.”