Ask the Experts: UI's Don Wuebbles on climate change policy under Biden
Between now and January’s inauguration day, we’ll turn to campus experts for insights and opinions about how things might be different when Joe Biden moves into the Oval Office than they’ve been under President Donald Trump.
Today's topic: The future of climate change policy.
The expert: Don Wuebbles, the Harry E. Preble Endowed Professor of Atmospheric Sciences.
Beyond rejoining the Paris Agreement, which Biden has already committed to, what else would you like to see happen?
It is important that the United States provide leadership in getting all countries to work with us in reducing the emissions that affect future changes in climate. This means transitioning our energy and transportation sectors, while continuing to build our economy, to eventually eliminate human-related carbon emissions that drive the changes in climate.
We need to emphasize the development of pathways and technologies that will allow us to make that transition. We also need to put an emphasis on making our communities, our cities and our industries more resilient to the changes in climate that will still happen even while we slow down future climate changes.
How much damage has been done by the Trump Administration?
Despite the denial of the science by the current administration, the long-term impacts hopefully will be minimized by new actions. My biggest concerns from the current administration are the impacts over the next few decades from the increased investments in fossil fuel extraction and the development of new pipelines.
In reality, emissions in the United States have actually decreased during the last four years, in part because of the pandemic, but also because it is more economical for the power industry to use less polluting natural gas than it is to burn coal. The use of solar and other renewable sources of energy have also continued to increase and these are having a positive impact on our economy. Reducing emissions while not hurting jobs or the economy will be important.
Why should climate change be a high priority?
The findings from the science are clear — our climate is changing rapidly and it is largely changing as a result of human activities, especially as a result of emissions from fossil fuel burning and also from land use change.
Climate change affects all of us; it is not just about it being warmer; climate change also leads to more extreme weather, more intense wildfires, more intense storms and rising sea levels — these are already affecting our infrastructure, our lifestyles and sometimes, human lives.
The changing climate will have even larger impacts as these changes and resulting impacts become larger over the next few decades.