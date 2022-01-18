Think you have a busy day? Try making 15,000 to 20,000 cookies.
That’s the task ahead for ex-University of Illinois football player Jeff Allen and his wife, Marissa, a former UI soccer player.
Jeff and Marissa are co-owners of Frisco, Texas-based
The Cookie Society. It’s a company with 27 employees ... and growing.
“It’s a movement. That’s how we feel about it,” Jeff said.
The key to success so far?
“Fostering a good environment,” Jeff said. “Being an athlete really helped us in that standpoint. In locker rooms, there’s people from all different places, different backgrounds. One thing that keeps us on the same page is we’re all going for the same goal. Everyone’s fair to each other, and everyone loves each other. We’re all in this together.”
Marissa grew up Dallas, so putting the first store in suburb Frisco made sense. The couple lives there with daughter Joy (6) and son Jay (5).
A second store will be opening in nearby Addison, a city of 15,000.
The goal for the two UI alums is to someday have a store in Champaign-Urbana, near the campus. Chicago (Jeff’s hometown) and Kansas City, Mo., are other targets.
“Places we called home at one time and are near and dear to us,” Jeff said.
Origin story
Jeff, 32, played eight years in the NFL for the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans, starting 66 games. Marissa, whom he met at Illinois, supported him every step of the way.
So when football was over for Jeff, it was time for him to help Marissa with her dream.
“This is her passion,” Jeff said.
They decided to make it a business after visiting Levain Bakerty in New York. The place was hopping because of its cookies.
Jeff and Marissa thought: “We can do that.”
Family and friends had raved about Marissa’s cookie recipes.
“They told us they were amazing,” Jeff said.
Jeff’s got a favorite: banana pudding.
The hottest seller: chocolate chip, of course. Salted caramel is another popular choice.
Interesting debut
Technically, The Cookie Society opened in 2018. But the first brick-and-mortar store opened in April 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was starting to take off. Not in a good way.
Folks at home wanted their tasty treats. And The Cookie Society, with
80 different flavors, was poised to fill the need.
“We were already situated for it,” Jeff said. “People weren’t leaving the house, so we were able to meet them at their door by shipping it to them.”
Nothing better than a cookie to ease your stress. As far as you know.
The current menu, which changes monthly, includes the results of a poll from customers on their favorites.
“We do the classic stuff really well, but we also so some really fun, innovative things,” Jeff said.
During the holiday season, the options include sweet potato pie, peach cobbler and apple pie, with real pie crust in the cookie.
Jeff is careful not to eat too many.
“They’re addictive,” he said. “They are really good cookies. I stay away from them, but it’s tough.
“There’s an opportunity for me at every waking moment to eat a cookie.”
A new challenge
Playing on the offensive line in the NFL is difficult, both physically and mentally demanding.
Now, Jeff is on his own with Marissa as his teammate.
“This is a different hard,” Jeff said. “In a lot of ways, being an athlete prepares you for being an entrepreneur. It’s all about getting knocked down and getting back up.
“I know there’s a team aspect with me being a football player. But for the most part, I had to worry about myself. As long as I did my job, I knew the person next to me was going to do theirs, and collectively it would come together.”
Now, it’s on him and Marissa. And the people they hire.
“You’ve got to make it work, and then you’ve got to make sure you’re putting together a good team,” Jeff said. “I’m thankful we both have athletic backgrounds.”
Helping hands
Jeff and Marissa’s business got an early boost from ... wait for it ... Oprah Winfrey.
In November 2020, Oprah put The Cookie Society on her “Favorite Things” list. The orders started pouring in.
“We went from doing 150 to 200 orders a month to doing that in an hour,” Jeff said.
The publicity continued this Thanksgiving, when The Cookie Society was featured on CBS Sports and the segment was replayed during “CBS Mornings” before Christmas. That’s reaching a lot of potential hungry customers.
“We received thousands of emails,” Jeff said. “Tons of phone calls. We sold out on the website in a matter of a couple hours. We had to turn it off just to manage the inventory, to make sure we could fill everything before Christmas.”
There have been other helpful hits. During the NBA Finals, The Cookie Society was highlighted in a commercial. Mark Cuban, owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, became a mentor.
Jeff’s former teammates are big fans of The Cookie Society.
“Everyone: Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, J.J. Watt, Whitney Mercilus, my old college roommate,” Jeff said. “The support has been great.
“These were guys tasting the cookies, telling us ‘These are the best cookies I’ve ever had.’”
For more information about Jeff and Marissa Allen’s venture, check out the company Web site at cookiesociety.com.