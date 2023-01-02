Veteran college football columnist Bob Asmussen checks in with the Illini leading Mississippi State 7-3 at halftime of today's ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa:
— Despite struggling to gain yards on the ground, Illinois is in good shape at halftime. Tommy DeVito is throwing the ball well and scored another rushing touchdown. I like Illinois' chances to expand the lead in the second half with the running game opening up. The Illinois defense is doing a good job against Will Rogers, picking off two passes ... so far.
— Get used to seeing the ball in Isaiah Williams hands. With Chase Brown off to the NFL, the converted quarterback will be the team's top threat in both the second half and in 2023. I can imagine him catching 100 passes next season and working his way into the Heisman Trophy conversation.
— Matthew Bailey is off to a great start in his Illinois career. His first-half interception kept the Bulldogs from taking an early lead. Hard to believe Bailey was one of the last players to join the Illini class of 2022. A great find by the Illinois coaching staff.
— Did anyone else lose their TV signal for a few minutes? Thanks goodness for Brian Barnhart and the Illini Sports Network on WDWS.
— Yes, you can hear the cowbells in C-U, even with the sound turned down.
Admirable and annoying.