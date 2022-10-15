Asmussen: Illini to climb in Sunday's Top 25 poll
News-Gazette columnist Bob Asmussen will submit his updated AP Top 25 ballot on Sunday morning. The poll is expected to be released shortly after noon.
Illinois is No. 24 and likely to climb thanks to its homecoming win and a loss by No. 19 Kansas. No. 15 N.C. State is playing No. 18 Syracuse this afternoon, the loser likely to plummet. No. 16 Mississippi State plays at No. 22 Kentucky on Saturday night.
HOT OFF THE PRESS: Bowl-bound #Illini run past Minnesota and celebrate homecoming with fifth straight win— IlliniHQ (@IlliniHQ) October 15, 2022
More coverage https://t.co/FnBG1oj1wh@APSE_sportmedia pic.twitter.com/3AKT7sruqk
No. 10 Penn State suffered its first loss but it was lopsided to Michigan. Asmussen doesn't think the Nittany Lions will drop below the Illini.
"Illinois is going to climb a spot or two, maybe more depending on who loses tonight," Asmussen said after the Illini's 26-14 win against Minnesota. "Illinois will jump again next week when it is off. The Illini might be in the Top 15 going to Nebraska (on Oct. 29)."