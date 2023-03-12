Sign up for our daily Illini newsletter here
Columnist Bob Asmussen weighs in on the Illini's NCAA tournament draw. They'll open against No. 8 seed Arkansas on Thursday in Des Moines, Iowa, with the winner likely to face Kansas on Saturday.
"I think it's a bad draw. Arkansas is probably under-seeded and then the prospects of facing Kansas in the next game — a motivated Jayhawks team with its coach coming back from a health scare — is not great.
"But this is an Illinois team that could pull an upset or two.
"Des Moines is a six-hour drive so expect plenty of orange and blue in the stands.
"Things to know about Arkansas:
1. Their coach, Eric Musselman, likes to tear his shirt off after big wins. His dad, the late Bill Musselman, was a longtime NBA coach.
2. They have tons of talent and a great tradition, from the Triplets to the NCAA champs in '94.
3. Their fans are nuts. Get ready to hear 'Wooo Pig Sooie' from start to finish."