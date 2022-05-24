Six years after they first dipped their oars in the water, the Prairie Dragon Paddlers are going strong ... and picking up steam.
Founded by Champaign’s Kelly Bradham, the dragon-boat team has 43 members. All of them are breast cancer survivors, including their founder/executive director.
“We have grown exponentially in terms of who we are as an organization as well as how many people we have,” Bradham said.
It is totally relatable. So many of us have been impacted by breast cancer. Unfortunately, there are many who meet the criteria to be a paddler.
“Right now, we have more than a full boat, which is the good news and the bad news,” Bradham said. “This is the boat nobody wants to be in.”
So far, the Prairie Dragon Paddlers have only raced against teams comprised of other breast cancer survivors.
“There are now all-cancer-survivor teams, and we may end up racing against them, which is fine,” Bradham said.
Not everyone in the organization gets in the boat.
“They participate in the other things we do,” Bradham said.
The Paddlers range in age from their 30s to 81-year-old Jan Otto.
“She is a model for us all to live by,” Bradham said. “She’s doing great.”
The News-Gazette’s Debra Pressey first wrote about the Paddlers when Bradham was still kicking the tires on the idea.
“There were a lot of women right off the bat who were interested,” Bradham said. “I had thought we might need to put supporters in the boat to fill the boat. But actually, the first year we had a full boat, all breast cancer survivors.”
The Prairie Dragon Paddlers are a support system for breast cancer survivors: before, during and after treatment.
“When we’re in the boat, we talk about dragon boating and our technique and maybe what’s going on in our life,” Bradham said. “But there’s a felt sense of being understood because you know what every single woman in the boat has heard the words ‘You have breast cancer.’”
Their mission is also to educate and bring awareness to the community about breast cancer.
“We have some people on the boat who are ill,” Bradham said. “They have advanced stage cancer, but they still paddle with us, and we are there for them.”
The Prairie Dragon Paddlers have a board of directors, with Vanessa Faurie serving as president.
“She’s a wonderful leader,” Bradham said. “She has really helped the organization grow organizationally.”
The Paddlers are coached by Debi Bliss, who played an important role in first getting the team in the water.
Grueling workout
Cue up the theme from “Rocky.” Sub Homer Lake for the streets of Philadelphia.
“We’re very good,” Bradham said. “We have won some. We have medaled in some.”
The team practices at the lake. They were out there again Wednesday, with the weather clearing just in time for the twice-a-week workout (they also go out on Saturdays).
The team arrived at 6 p.m., spent 30 minutes warming up, then row, row, rowed their boat — named “Hope” — for the next hour.
Time for me to explain in case you are unfamiliar with the sport, these are not your standard 17-foot-long row boats. Make it 45 feet, with spots for 20 rowers, a driver and someone to provide a cadence.
“Hope” is pink with polka dots. It’s the same used boat first purchased by the team from one in Indianapolis.
Bradham wants the organization to upgrade its vessel, but that will take serious cash. New dragon boats cost $10,000 to $12,000.
There are other major expenses, too. Like oars, life jackets and a trailer to haul the boat. Bad time for gas prices to hit a new high.
A typical race is 500 meters long and takes about three minutes. They race three times each day.
“We’re roughly moving at 62 strokes a minute,” Bradham said. “We’re very out of breath when we get there.”
The team has two races lined up this summer: one in late July in Chicago and the second in September in Kentucky.
“We try to keep them closer to home,” Bradham said.
The Paddlers will be traveling far from home next April. They are going en masse to a competition in New Zealand.
Anyone willing to help can contact the group at its website: prairiedragonpaddlers.org.
In 2018, nine members of the Paddlers joined with a team from Minneapolis for a race on the Arno River in Italy. There were more than 5,000 women from across the globe competing in Florence. All breast cancer survivors.
Taking precautions
There have been some challenges for the Paddlers in recent years. COVID-19 caused the group to hit pause during 2020.
The team got back in the boat in 2021.
“We required everybody to be vaccinated,” Bradham said. “When it seemed like the cases were increasing, we actually paddled out there with masks on.”
Paddlers supporter Mike Ingram posted a picture of the masked dragon boaters on social media, pointing to the toughness of the group.
Before COVID-19, the Paddlers held a fundraiser called “Sing for the Health of It.” Half of the proceeds went to the University of Illinois Cancer Center.
“We are the first named fund at the University of Illinois Cancer Center,” Bradham said.
The Prairie Dragon Paddlers breast cancer research fund gained $11,000 the first year. Each year, money has been added.
Christie Clinic has been a backer of the organization from the beginning. Bradham and her group are working with Christie on a Support Squad, which will help those newly diagnosed with breast cancer.
“We want be there to let them know there is life after breast cancer,” Bradham said. “We consider ourselves thrivers. We are thriving.”