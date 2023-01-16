Asmussen | Randolph's return keeps Illini on track
Illinois football fans got good news Monday with the return of half of the program's Law Firm, defensive tackle and Keith Randolph.
The News-Gazette All-Stater's decision to stay put gives the team a chance to repeat (or better) its '22 win total and again compete for the Big Ten West title. Those odds will improve drastically if his partner in the firm, Johnny Newton, also returns.
Both are high-motor guys who put constant pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Both will be considered for national awards.
The decision certainly put a smile on the face of new defensive coordinator Aaron Henry.
they counted me out, but they miscounted… pic.twitter.com/12AXIWWSaQ— Keith Randolph (@Randolph_22) January 16, 2023