College Football Reporter/Columnist

Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).

randolph newton
Keith Randolph Jr., left, and Johnny Newton — sharing a laugh on Wednesday night at Papa Del’s in Champaign during Bret Bielema’s weekly radio show — have earned a nickname from the Illini’s coach who has started calling them ‘the law firm of Newton and Randolph’ following their efforts in an upset win at Penn State.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Illinois football fans got good news Monday with the return of half of the program's Law Firm, defensive tackle and Keith Randolph.

The News-Gazette All-Stater's decision to stay put gives the team a chance to repeat (or better) its '22 win total and again compete for the Big Ten West title. Those odds will improve drastically if his partner in the firm, Johnny Newton, also returns.

Both are high-motor guys who put constant pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Both will be considered for national awards.

The decision certainly put a smile on the face of new defensive coordinator Aaron Henry.

Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.

