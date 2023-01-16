Asmussen | Returns of Newton, Randolph keeps Illini on track
Illinois football fans got good news Monday with the return of the program's Law Firm, in defensive linemen Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph
The two decisions, which each individual announced via Twitter on Monday, to stay put give the team a chance to repeat (or better) its '22 win total and again compete for the Big Ten West title.
they counted me out, but they miscounted… pic.twitter.com/12AXIWWSaQ— Keith Randolph (@Randolph_22) January 16, 2023
Both Newton and Randolph are high-motor guys who put constant pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Both will be considered for national awards.
The decisions certainly put a smile on the face of new defensive coordinator Aaron Henry.
Newton's third season with Illinois in 2022 resulted in him receiving All-America second team status from Walter Camp, the Associated Press, CBS and Pro Football Focus. He racked up 13 tackles for loss, 5 1/2 sacks, 10 quarterback hits and 62 total tackles.
Randolph, a Belleville native and former News-Gazette all-state first-teamer, earned All-Big Ten third-team accolades from both coaches and media during the 2022 season, his fourth with the program. He ranked third about Power 5 interior defensive linemen in tackles for loss with 13, adding 4 1/2 sacks and 51 total tackles.
Newton and Randolph help to bolster the Illini's defensive line for 2023 amid the losses of Calvin Avery and Jamal Woods, each of whom declared for the NFL draft earlier this month.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.