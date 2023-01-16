College Football Reporter/Columnist

randolph newton
Keith Randolph Jr., left, and Johnny Newton — sharing a laugh on Wednesday night at Papa Del’s in Champaign during Bret Bielema’s weekly radio show — have earned a nickname from the Illini’s coach who has started calling them ‘the law firm of Newton and Randolph’ following their efforts in an upset win at Penn State.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Illinois football fans got good news Monday with the return of the program's Law Firm, in defensive linemen Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph

The two decisions, which each individual announced via Twitter on Monday, to stay put give the team a chance to repeat (or better) its '22 win total and again compete for the Big Ten West title.

Both Newton and Randolph are high-motor guys who put constant pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Both will be considered for national awards.

The decisions certainly put a smile on the face of new defensive coordinator Aaron Henry.

Newton's third season with Illinois in 2022 resulted in him receiving All-America second team status from Walter Camp, the Associated Press, CBS and Pro Football Focus. He racked up 13 tackles for loss, 5 1/2 sacks, 10 quarterback hits and 62 total tackles.

Randolph, a Belleville native and former News-Gazette all-state first-teamer, earned All-Big Ten third-team accolades from both coaches and media during the 2022 season, his fourth with the program. He ranked third about Power 5 interior defensive linemen in tackles for loss with 13, adding 4 1/2 sacks and 51 total tackles.

Newton and Randolph help to bolster the Illini's defensive line for 2023 amid the losses of Calvin Avery and Jamal Woods, each of whom declared for the NFL draft earlier this month.

