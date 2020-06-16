Finally.
After more than two decades away, the state boys’ basketball tournament is coming back where it belongs.
Back to State Farm Center. Back to the former home of Lou Henson, Eddie Johnson, Derek Harper, Deon Thomas, Kiwane Garris, Andy Kaumann’s buzzer-beater, Frank Williams, Brian Cook, Dee Brown, Deron Williams and Ayo Dosunmu (well, likely).
Of course, modern-day high school players will be giddy to take the court.
Even though they weren’t even in grade school, let alone barely out of diapers, when Dee and Deron dominated the place.
The great stars of the past two decades dreamed of playing in Peoria. And hats off to the community for embracing the event.
The city deserves congratulations for a job well done.
C-U gets a do-over. A mulligan if you will.
A chance to show it is the better choice this time.
I’ve got a story to illustrate what I’m talking about:
A woman, call her Sue, dated a guy. Let’s call him Mitch. Sue and Mitch broke it off and Sue started dating a kind, but simple man, we will call Bob. After Sue wised up and gave Bob his walking papers, she went back to Mitch. Sue and Mitch married and started a family. All these years later, they are still happily together.
This happened three times. Seriously. I have changed the names to protect the wonderful women, but the Bob is me.
So, to relate this to the basketball tournament: Champaign is Mitch and Bob is Peoria. Mitch (Champaign) has a second chance to make it right with Sue (state basketball tournament).
Treat her with love and respect. Tend to her every need. And be there. In full force.
If done right, it will be a long, successful marriage. One that hits the golden, silver and diamond levels.
The new deal is for three years. But there is no reason it shouldn’t go well beyond that.
Simple goal: Three years at a time ... forever.
I vow to be there opening day next March, writing about the revival. And every game that follows.
Stepping up
I have lived here for 31 years and know the community well. We are proud of C-U and all that is has to offer. And we will do whatever is necessary.
The best part? Easy answer: the people. It’s why you come here expecting to stay three or four years and stick around for three-plus decades.
Look how the community is responding to the coronavirus pandemic. We are wearing masks, social distancing and taking care of our neighbors.
Knock on wood, our positive cases are relatively low for a community our size and with the amount of outside interaction we have.
We seem to be rallying to support our restaurants and other businesses. Just like you knew we would.
Challenges are ahead, of course, and we will meet them.
So many smart, talented, dedicated, friendly, faithful and generous people live in C-U. It’s a powerful force.
Certainly, we recognize that opportunity has knocked twice with the basketball tournament. We won’t let it go again.
New, improved
C-U is a different community than the one that lost the iconic event 25 years ago.
More tournament-friendly hotels are around in the area. By that, I mean a short drive from State Farm Center and willing to not gouge the nice customers.
Area hotels likely took too much of the blame last time. They can be a big part of the reason that the tournament stays here long past its three-year expiration date.
We don’t know for sure that fans will be allowed to fill SFC for the 2021 edition. COVID-19 and the health experts watching it will determine that.
Until somebody says “No,” consider it on.
If fans are allowed, no matter what the number, C-U MUST fill every available seat. Enthusiastically. Cheering from opening tip to the final whistle.
The timing is great. The dates of the event don’t conflict with the first two rounds of the 2021 NCAA tournament. Brad Underwood’s guys plan to be part of the college version of March Madness. Just like they certainly would had the virus not prematurely ended the most recent season.
Illinois fans can start their month of basketball with the high school tournament, then move quickly to the NCAA tournament. Without skipping a beat. Wall to wall ball. Ah, heaven.
I promise, you will see future stars next March. The next Dosunmu or Garris or Thomas. You will see great teams and clever coaches.
Will it be like the old days? Probably not. Time to move on from that.
The pandemic has taught us all to appreciate what we have and make the best of it.
Oh, and don’t take it for granted. One day, you are watching Illinois beat Iowa at the buzzer. The next three months, you are stuck at home. Without live sports.
Hope to see you March 11 at 1800 S. First Street.