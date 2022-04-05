Maryn Thompson enjoyed her time in 2019 with “That’s What Teens Say” so much, she decided to help with the program.
The Champaign Central junior is currently interning with “That’s What She Said.” During the past weekend, that meant working at Champaign’s Douglass Center with the 11 girls participating in this year’s “That’s What Teens Say,” which concluded with an on-stage show Sunday.
“I just wanted to be able to help my community,” Maryn said.
Maryn served as one of the mentors at the three-day event.
“I was helping the girls find their story and helping them write it,” Maryn said.
As she learned, everyone’s story is different.
“They all get you thinking,” she said. “You see people’s lives from their point of view, and you think about how your life is.”
Maryn’s experience in 2019 gave her a unique perspective.
“I think it was easier because I had already done it,” Maryn said. “I knew what to expect, and I could help them through that. Especially since they are my age, I can connect to them on a different level than if they were older.”
She encourages others to participate.
“One-hundred percent. It’s a different community,” she said. “It’s being able to talk about your life experiences with a group of people you know aren’t going to judge you and who are there to support you. You’re given a platform to talk about whatever you want to talk about.
“It doesn’t have to be something traumatic. It doesn’t have to be something really sad. It can be something funny. It can be what you ate for lunch.”
Maryn began as an intern with “That’s What She Said” during the fall.
“I started doing anything I could to help with the organization,” she said.
She Said Project National Director Jenette Jurczyk is happy to have Maryn as part of the team.
“She is not only giving the staff assistance for what’s needed but also teaching us how we can create more valuable experiences for teens in our community,” Jurczyk said.
Familiar faces
Maryn isn’t the only family member involved.
Her mom, Nicole McGuire, handles the stage direction for all of the “That’s What She Said” events. And in ’19, her sister, Adayr, was part of “That’s What Teens Say,” too. Mom and dad Jason Thompson were among those in attendance.
“I think they were definitely proud we got up there and spoke in the first place,” Maryn said. “It takes a lot of guts.”
In her 2019 talk, Maryn focused on “living my life to the fullest and getting over my fears.”
The talks vary in length. It is up to the presenter.
When she initially signed up for the program, Maryn didn’t realize the weekend would include a presentation with a live audience.
“It was definitely a shock, but I think it really prepares you for the real world,” Maryn said. “You’re going to have to give presentations to people and speak in front of people. That’s very helpful.”
Future plans
Maryn wants to stay involved with “That’s What She Said” the rest of her time in high school.
The past several months, Maryn had been helping Jurczyk prepare for the “That’s What She Said” event at the Virginia Theatre in downtown Champaign in late February.
The day of the show, she was backstage offering assistance. She is also transcribing the podcasts of the show to make them accessible for those who have disabilities.
Down the road, Maryn wants to go to college. NYU is at the top of her wish list. Applications won’t go in until her senior year.
“I want to go to a good, four-year university,” she said.