Asmussen | Trip to Chicago made everyone's day
Christian and Christopher Payne had never been to a Major League Baseball game until Wednesday.
Now, the 8-year-old Champaign twins have memories that will last a lifetime. Years from now, when they are working and have families, they can think back to that perfect afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field, home of the Chicago White Sox.
The Payne brothers, along with their mom, Aisha, and family friends Ronnie and P.J., attended the game with a large group from First String Little League. The trip was organized by league President Peter McFarland. There were 70 on the trip, including 25 adults.
At the last First String game of the recent season, McFarland sent text messages to the families, gauging interest in the trip.
The Paynes were all for it. So were their friends.
“That meant a lot for them to take us out to a baseball game,” Aisha said. “We really enjoyed ourselves, just being with other families and making new friends. That’s a major thing about it.
“We’re learning about each other. That’s a positive focus for the kids, because they see how their parents are out and supporting them.”
The kids and parents rode two Peoria Charter buses to the stadium.
Aisha hadn’t been to an MLB game in years — the last time was at Wrigley Field for the Chicago native. She was thrilled to get to experience baseball with Christian and Christopher, who recently started playing the sport. They are more into football and basketball, Aisha said.
“It felt so good, because I got to show my boys something totally different,” Aisha said. “They were asking me questions, and I could give them the answers.”
Her sons got a kick out of White Sox mascot “Southpaw.” And they liked the size of the stadium.
“They were so excited how big it was inside,” Aisha said.
Of course, the concessions were a hit, too. The twins got a large bucket of popcorn. A ballpark must.
That’s a winner
The kids got to see a doozy of a game. The visiting Minnesota twins took a 1-0 lead in the first, but the White Sox tied it in the bottom of the inning when Jose Abreu doubled in Tim Anderson.
Back and forth the teams went throughout the nine innings. The twins gained a two-run lead in the second, only to have the White Sox tie it in the fourth on Elloy Jimenez’s homer.
Both teams hit two-run dingers in the fifth and scored single runs in the seventh. In the eighth, Gio Urshela smacked a two-run homer for the twins, which was matched by Andrew Vaughn’s blast for the White Sox.
The game went into extra innings, which for the time being starts with a runner on second base. The idea is to speed up the game and avoid 18-inning marathons that wipe out teams’ bullpens.
The bonus runner didn’t help the visiting twins, who had a strikeout and grounded into a double play to end their turn.
The White Sox took advantage of their chance to win in the bottom of the 10th. Adam Engel advanced to third on a passed ball and scored the winning run Leury Garcia’s single to left.
Cheers all around, including the group from First String.
Aisha said the kids “were on their best behavior.”
After that kind of introduction to baseball, Christian and Christopher are new White Sox fans.
“Just because of the game,” Aisha said.
They will have stories to tell when they return to school later in the summer at Carrie Busey Elementary. They are about to enter third grade.
Though it was a long day for the Payne family and friends, they enjoyed it.
Aisha, who is an assistant general manager at Champaign’s Hyatt Place, is looking forward to another MLB trip next season. If not before.
“Everything was wonderful,” Aisha said. “We loved it.”
Longtime tradition
McFarland has been taking First String players to MLB games for about two decades. Over the years, they have seen the White Sox, Cubs and Cardinals.
The day game at Guaranteed Rate Field brought out groups from all over the place, both young and older. There were boys and girls club attendees along with senior citizens and all ages in between.
“It worked out fine,” McFarland said. “Nice day. Nice weather.”
Like the Paynes, there were others with First String who had never seen an MLB game. McFarland said more than half were newcomers, music to the ears of MLB, which is always looking to grow its fan base.
The White Sox made the game more affordable for First String, offering discounted tickets.
“The White Sox are very generous to us,” McFarland said.
The view was good, too. The First String party had seats on the first-base side of the field.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.