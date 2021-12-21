Before the men’s basketball game against Arizona on Dec. 11, University of Illinois sophomore Noah Kublank played a stirring rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” on his violin. Little did Kublank know, but he had a fan on the Illini bench.
“I’ve actually been playing the violin since I was 3 years old,” Illinois swingman Jacob Grandison said. “I really appreciated it because I could tell how hard it was, all the vibratos and whatnot. That was a tough performance, probably the best national anthem I’ve heard here.”
The crowd at State Farm Center seemed to agree, giving Kublank a loud, long ovation.
Not bad for a guy who was playing the anthem at a basketball game for the first time in his life.
Two questions popped while listening to Kublank’s performance:
1. How did he land the gig?
2. When is he coming back?
Early into the fall semester, an email was sent to those in the music department, calling for an audition. Kublank, a Libertyville native and violin major, signed up. A few weeks later, he played in front of a board, then was assigned the Dec. 11 game.
Kublank didn’t have to wait long for a repeat performance. He played again at the Illinois women’s basketball game Dec. 12 against Butler.
“Surprisingly, I played better because there were a lot less nerves,” Kublank said. “It was a lot of fun. And it was really a cool opportunity to come back again.”
We’re talking about practice
Grandison is right: Francis Scott Key’s song is not easy to play on the violin. And Kublank bumped the degree of difficulty up a peg or two.
“I decided to add a few harmonies and a couple other things to make it more interesting on instrument because it wasn’t a voice,” Kublank said.
He prepared. A lot.
“I practiced a few hours every day on it for a few weeks,” Kublank said.
The day of the game, Kublank arrived at the arena two hours before tipoff. He did a quick sound check, then was free to hang out until he took the stage.
Kublank’s parents, Brenda and Daniel, were at the game, along with his girlfriend, Lizzy, who is in the Illinois band.
He had friends from high school at the game who texted him afterward with a simple “OMG.” In a good way.
Change of pace
Kublank is a skilled musician with all sorts of training. So, why was he nervous?
“It was a new type of performance for me,” he said. “It wasn’t classical music in front of a smaller audience or in a concert hall. It was the national anthem in front of a sold-out crowd.”
He liked it.
“It made me feel absolutely exhilarated,” Kublank said.
He heard the crowd after the fact. And again when he listened to it on tape.
“It felt really cool to get the game started on a really energetic note,” Kublank said.
Kublank stayed around for the rest of the game.
“Oh, so much fun, but such a heart-breaking loss,” Kublank said.
Future plans
Kublank will happily return to play the anthem again. He will audition in his remaining years of school.
How about playing at an Illinois football game? Though Kublank is game, it could be trickier because of the size of the venue and the weather. Plus, the national anthem falls under the domain of the Marching Illini.
Kublank, 20, started playing violin at age 4. The instrument has been a part of most of his life.
He went to a summer camp at Wisconsin in 2018. That’s when Kublank realized he wanted to play the violin for a career.
At the camp, he met his current teacher, Nelson Lee.
Long term, Kublank hopes to be a part of a “really great orchestra.” He also wants to be with a string quartet and is open to other types of music.
The Yankees of orchestras are in Chicago, New York and Los Angeles.
“Personally, I’d like to be in the Chicago Sympony or the LA Phil,” he said. “Those would be the ultimate, ultimate goals.”