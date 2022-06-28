Asmussen: 'We have kids in our community ... that want to make a difference'
CHAMPAIGN — For 10 years, Veronica Thompson has been traveling to Guatemala. She first took the trip with her son, Joel, then a senior in high school.
“I just fell in love with Guatemala,” said the Spanish teacher at Champaign Central.
Earlier this month, Thompson went again. With company.
Fellow Central Spanish teacher Jennifer Garbe-Coy and six recent graduates (Shaffer Bauer, Connor Branch, Jonathan Gibson, Adele Miller, Kendra Riddle and Jack Thompson) made the long journey south.
Thompson teaches AP (Advanced Placement) Spanish at Central. Part of the class includes discussing indigenous languages and cultures, specifically focused on Guatemala.
“A lot of kids have taken five years of Spanish,” Thompson said. “We spend so much time talking about syncretism of religion and of the traditions and the cultures. It really fosters a sense in them, ‘Wow, I want want to go down and see this for myself and see this beautiful country and these beautiful people.’”
The June visit to the village of Barrojas (just outside Champaign-Urbana-sized Chimalenango) was a productive trip for the Central group. Working with the organization From Houses to Homes, the students and teachers helped build houses for two Guatemalan families.
“People need to know we have kids in our community that want to do this and go down and make a difference,” Thompson said. “We need to understand how severely poverty-stricken (Guatemala) is. That is definitely part of the reason you’re seeing so many cross the border and try to have a better life here.”
The cinder-block homes each cost $3,000. Nothing elaborate, four walls with rebar topped by an aluminum roof.
The money was raised by the Central Spanish Honor Society’s popular coffee sale. The annual fundraiser netted more than $8,000.
“We thought, ‘We’ve got the money, we can do something bigger.’” Thompson said. “This is the big year we actually built the homes.”
Thompson got approval from the Unit 4 school district to use the coffee-sale money for the project.
The Central group didn’t go to Guatemala empty-handed. It also brought 75 backpacks full of school supplies for Guatemalan students.
Staying busy
The work days were long and strenuous. The group rode in the back of a pickup early in the morning and stayed until 4:30 to 5 p.m.
There were plenty of helping hands. The families receiving the homes pitched in: kids carrying pipes down a hill and women lugging sandbags.
“They weren’t just sitting back, saying ‘Hey, thanks for building this.’ They were truly invested in their home and took such pride when we handed the keys to them,” Thompson said.
“They just appreciate the help.”
The Central students are strong Spanish speakers who were able to have conversations with the families.
The homes in the high-mountain area don’t have running water. Trips to the restroom meant a visit to a makeshift outhouse.
“When those toilets start to fill up, they will move the toilet site,” Thompson said.
It’s not just a job ...
The Central group found time for adventure on its two-week trip.
“Some of us are trekkers,” Thompson said. “That’s one of my bigger draws personally. I like high mountains and high volcanoes.”
A handful in the group summited Volcan de Acatenango, which is a little over 13,000 feet high. They camped one night on the mountain, watching eruptions from a volcano next door. It was chilly on Acatenango, with temperatures dipping into the mid-30s.
The group traveled with a guide, who Thompson and Garbe-Coy met during a previous trip. They followed his advice.
“That’s how we stay safe,” Thompson said.
Later on the trip, the group enjoyed paddleboarding and kayaking.
“There were some elements of fun for sure,” Thompson said.
The students paid their travel expenses to Guatemala.
In April, Thompson had a meeting with the traveling graduates and their parents to set expectations.
They also discussed hotel accommodations.
“I said, ‘We can make arrangements and be at hostels for $10 a night, or do you want to actually have something a little bit nicer, and it puts you at $30 a night?’”
The June group went with the second option. Thompson and Garbe-Coy lined up the rooms and transportation.
The most expensive part was getting there.
“The flights were higher than ever,” Thompson said. “Usually we can get by with $550 round trip. This time, we flew out of Bloomington, and it was a little over $700.”
Future plans
Thompson and Garbe-Coy were impressed with From Houses to Homes and would like to work with the organization again.
Thompson is going into her 19th year at Central and Garbe-Coy into her 21st.
Thompson’s son, Joel, and daughter, Emmily, both graduated from Unit 4 schools, were taught by their mom. Joel is an Indiana University graduate, and Emmily graduated from Cal-Berkeley.
Thompson and Garbe-Coy would like to see other area schools, Spanish teachers and Spanish Honor Societies join them.
“I would love to see this continue,” Thompson said.
The trips are not for everyone.
“You have to be really mentally prepared to be uncomfortable.” Thompson said.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.