What started as a hobby for Virginia Erickson 15 years ago has turned into so much more.
“I call it a passion,” the Urbana resident said.
The retired Krannert Art Museum employee, who ran the Giertz Education Center, began quilting just for fun.
“I always knew how to sew. I learned how to in 4-H when I was 9,” the 60ish Erickson said.
She had fabric left from her days in 4-H and decided to turn it into a quilt “to remember all the clothes I made in 4-H. That way my first quilt. It was a very simple quilt.”
She began taking quilting classes at a now-closed local fabric store. Today, her quilts are more intricate.
In late September, Erickson’s quilt will be a semifinalist at the American Quilter’s Society QuiltWeek in Des Moines, Iowa. Erickson’s 365 Challenge Quilt is among 210 entered.
Awards will be given away in multiple categories with the Best of Show receiving $10,000.
“I don’t expect to win,” Erickson said. “I’ve seen the Best of Shows from all the previous shows, and I don’t even begin to measure up to what win the competition. If I win, it will be an absolute shock That is not even in my thinking.”
Erickson worked on the king-size quilt off and on for five years. She describes the process as “unique and intense.”
She took it with her on trips along with her small travel sewing machine.
The quilt includes 365 blocks of fabric, most 3x3 inches or 6x6. The center is larger, and the corners are 12-inch blocks.
“I like to make what we call scrappy quilts, which means you’re just using all the scraps you have,” she said. “I didn’t buy any fabric for the whole thing until I got to the outside edge where I put the turquoise and the gold.”
Happy with the finished product, she entered it first in an April contest at Clinton, the Saltcreek Patchmakers Guild Show. When her quilt won viewer’s choice best of show there, she decided to submit it into the Des Moines contest.
This is the first time Erickson has entered an AQS event.
Staying close
Erickson was born and raised in Clinton.
She attended Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa, studying library science.
She came the University of Illinois for graduate school.
“And I never left,” she said.
After completing her work at Illinois, Erickson worked at libraries in East Peoria, St. Joseph and Rantoul. After a break from work, she began her job at the UI.
Erickson and her late husband Keith have two grown children. Cynthia Heren lives in Champaign and Kevin is in Sleepy Hollow.
Keith worked at the UI and was in charge of utility distribution on campus. When there were power outages, he was often the one interviewed. He passed away in 2019. They were married 39 years.
Home away from home
Erickson splits her time between Urbana and Sister Bay, Wis., where she owns a store. She sells quilts she makes and sells quilts for others.
It is 408 miles from Urbana to Sister Bay, which is in Door County. The shop is called Twice the Quilt & More. The business is in its second year.
The store includes space for her equipment and supplies.
Who’s counting?
Erickson doesn’t know how many quilts she has produced in the past 15 years. The volume isn’t an important part of quilting.
“It’s all about the process of making the quilts that interests me,” she said. “Selecting the pattern, the fabric and watching the whole thing to come to fruition.
“I don’t stay attached to my quilts.”
Erickson gives them away to family and friends, donates them to worthy causes or puts them on the market. If you want to buy one, the cost is between $800 to $1,200 for the larger quilts.
“You don’t quilt to make money,” Erickson said. “You quilt because you love quilting.”
She also makes table runners and lap quilts.
How long does it take to make a quilt? If she works 40 hours a week on a queen-size version, it will take a month.
“How long it takes depends on how much detail there is to it,” she said.
Is quilting an art form? Erickson sure thinks so and offers a compelling case.
“The success of a quilt has a lot to do with color choice and design choice,” she said “To me, that’s something that’s very artistic.”