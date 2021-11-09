Asmussen's buzzer-beaters: Fans, Illini newcomers win the night
After Illinois basketball games this season, News-Gazette columnist Bob Asmussen weighs in with instant reaction.
Here are his thoughts after a season-opening 71-47 win against outmanned Jackson State at State Farm Center:
1
Did Illinois miss Kofi Cockburn? Most definitely.
Many of the off-the-mark, close-in attempts would have turned into rim-rattling slams. The kind that shake the entire basket, all the way to the floor.
Cockburn would have put up another double-double. Probably in the first half.
So, there will be two more "sure wish Kofi was playing" games for Brad Underwood's team. Based on how the Illini reacted Tuesday, those are both going to end up in the win column. With little angst for the coaching staff.
HOT OFF THE PRESS:#Illini dig deep in opener pic.twitter.com/LNOATjaQKX— The News-Gazette (@news_gazette) November 10, 2021
2
Everyone knew Cockburn wasn't going to play against Jackson State.
Many outside the team didn't realize star guard Andre Curbelo would be out of the game, too. The same day he earned a spot on the Wooden Award watch list, Curbelo was held out because he is in the concussion protocol.
It forced Underwood and his team to scramble when it came to ball handling.
Of course, Illinois needs its point guard back. When he is ready. That is a call for the team's medical experts.
Sitting out a game or two in November won't mean much to Curbelo's long-term impact.
After coverage concludes from the SFC, join @scott_beatty & @TheRealEConn for the Fastener's Etc. Postgame Show— NewsTalk 1400 & 93.9-FM WDWS (@wdws1400) November 10, 2021
Call 217-356-9397
Text 217-351-5357#Illini
3
Important for Illinois to make good use of the absentees and find guys ready to step up.
No surprise to me, Coleman Hawkins took advantage of his starting opportunity.
At every turn, Hawkins appears to be a guy Underwood can count on to stuff the stat sheet.
If Cockburn and Curbelo live up to preseason hype, Illinois is in a good place. Hawkins is one of many who could be a consistent third piece. He scored and rebounded well enough Tuesday to earn another start.
Brad Underwood on former #Illini Ayo Dosunmu's rookie year so far w/ the Bulls.— Gavin Good (@itsallG_O_O_D) November 10, 2021
"Man, nothing surprises me. He’s so confident without being arrogant, and he’s such a fierce competitor that you have to respect that. To go in and do what he did last night, he’s impacting winning."
4
Another player in the "earned more time" column was Jacob Grandison. The junior led the team in scoring and didn't hoist a bunch of errant shots. He only missed three from the field and was perfect at the line. Rock solid.
FINAL: No. 11 Illinois 71, Jackson State 47— Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 10, 2021
Jacob Grandison: 20 points, 5 rebounds
Coleman Hawkins: 13 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists
Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk: 5 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists
Alfonso Plummer: 9 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists#Illini
5
Fans love the freshmen. At Illinois and everywhere else.
They offer fresh faces and the promise of the unknown. One of the player might be the next Ayo Dosunmu or Dee Brown or Deon Thomas.
Luke Goode earns my first-ever Freshman of the Game honor in a close call over R.J. Melendez.
1-0. #Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/Z7zNVsgmnK— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) November 10, 2021
6
State Farm certainly looks different than last season, when fans weren't allowed in the building. The Illini faithful got a taste of in-person action again during two exhibition games. But the matchup with Jackson State actually counts.
It was a late-arriving crowd. Thirty minutes before opening tip, just a smattering of fans were in their seats.
It was a Tuesday night against an opponent Illinois figured to handle easily. So, the enthusiasm was destined to be at the lower end.
But ... there are some college basketball venues that are charged up no matter what team they are playing. If you are Illinois that's where you want to be.
7
P.A. announcer Tim Sinclair reminded the fans masks are required in the arena, both for those in their seats and those in the concourses. Wonder when we will be able to attend to an indoor sporting event and not wear a mask?
Not this year.
There is a positive side to wearing a mask: You are able to hide your facial expressions, which comes in handy when the person in front of you at the concession stand is taking too long.
"Jackson's not a state!"— Scott Beatty (@scott_beatty) November 10, 2021
- @TheOrangeKrush clearly in their heads at this point.#illini
8
Yes, watching at home offers a better view. And quick access to the restroom. And free food and drink. But TV can't replicate the roar after a monster dunk. Or the buzz during a long scoring streak. Or the despair when a three-pointer rolls in then out.
Oh, and the smell of popcorn in the arena provides a 15-times-a-year experience.
.@AlfonsoPlummer9 is feeling the love. 🙌@IlliniMBB comes out of their season opener with a dub. pic.twitter.com/7MFypZeVCa— Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) November 10, 2021
9
One downside to being in the arena: you have to endure the stoppages of play when the officials look at replays. Good that they want to get it right. Unfortunately, the whistles slow the flow of the game and create a less-compelling product. Most fans would shout "let them play." Unless it works against their team's interest.
10
On his postgame radio show (heard on WDWS) Underwood addressed the less-than-full lineup.
"I didn't know what to expect. It wasn't always pretty."
The defense came through.
"We guarded very well," he said.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.