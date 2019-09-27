Heritage High School
As part of homecoming week, student council members at Heritage High School asked for donations from the kids in Broadlands. The class that pitched in the most was given the chance to toss water balloons at lunchtime.
Juniors (37 in all) fired away at White.
“The kids had been warning me all day that they had their arms warmed up and were ready,” he said. “Enough of them missed me that it wasn’t too bad.”
The school raised $500 to sponsor freshman Maureen Daly at the Champaign County Down Syndrome Network Annual Buddy Walk next month in Urbana.
“It was very worth it,” White said.
— Jim Rossow
Monticello High School
The school's stately Moore Gym now sports wall-to-wall murals, each representing this year’s medieval fantasy-styled homecoming theme, “A Knight to Rule Them All.”
Students have been working since the first day of school on the canvas artwork: big (a 24-foot-wide dragon), small (myriad of 5-by-7-foot scenes) and classic (three-dimensional castle).
“The tradition goes back 50, 60 years. We’re just carrying the torch,” high school art teacher Ryan Stripens said.
All grade levels take part — the Sages don’t lack for artistic imagination — but the senior-level Art 12 painters take charge as homecoming week plays out at the Piatt County school.
“Each year, we just try to bring students deeper into the experience,” Stripens said. “By the time they are seniors, it’s their show to run.”
The group switched from immortalizing its artwork on paper to painting on a more traditional canvas surface last year. It lasts longer, and makes the Monticello gym resemble an art gallery — at least until the dance’s conclusion.
Stripens said students have discussed selling the items as a fundraiser for the art department.