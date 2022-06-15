URBANA — Donors who helped bring Will’s Garden to life received a firsthand look at the space Tuesday night ahead of this week’s public opening at Carle Foundation Hospital.
The garden is named for the late Will Tate of Sidney, a former Carle patient who died in 2006 at age 13 of acute myeloid leukemia. Intended to be a respite for Carle visitors, patients and staff, it includes a pergola, benches, more than 2,000 plantings, three small trees and a paver pathway wide enough to fit a hospital bed.
Will’s parents, Melissa and John Tate, visited the garden on Monday.
Plans for the garden, which has been funded through donations, were unveiled in 2019.
It is modeled after the rooftop gardens at St. Louis Children's Hospital and offers views of Crystal Lake Park.
