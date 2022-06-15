Listen to this article
carle rooftop garden
Meg Schroeder (left), a senior landscape designer with Omni Ecosystems in Chicago, and Sharla Jolly, Director of Leadership Giving at the Center for Philanthropy at Carle, chat about plants on the rooftop garden at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana on Tuesday. 
carle garden aerials

Aerials of Carle's rooftop garden while Will's family was visiting on June 13, 2022.
carle garden
The pergola and potted plants on the rooftop garden at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

URBANA — Donors who helped bring Will’s Garden to life received a firsthand look at the space Tuesday night ahead of this week’s public opening at Carle Foundation Hospital.

The garden is named for the late Will Tate of Sidney, a former Carle patient who died in 2006 at age 13 of acute myeloid leukemia. Intended to be a respite for Carle visitors, patients and staff, it includes a pergola, benches, more than 2,000 plantings, three small trees and a paver pathway wide enough to fit a hospital bed.

Will’s parents, Melissa and John Tate, visited the garden on Monday.

Plans for the garden, which has been funded through donations, were unveiled in 2019.

It is modeled after the rooftop gardens at St. Louis Children's Hospital and offers views of Crystal Lake Park.

Our story on how Will's Garden came to be: 'We recognize that nature and gardens in particular have a positive effect on healing and restoration.'

