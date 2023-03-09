Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
DANVILLE — When Jimmy Wilmot checked in with his dad early Wednesday, he was asked what he had in store for the day.
The Danville casino builder’s response: “I’m giving away a million of your dollars.”
“Oh, it’s that day,” the elder Wilmot said.
The vice president of gaming for Wilmorite Management, the company building the Golden Nugget, Wilmot was among the officials on hand Wednesday when the casino was opened to media and city officials.
With the sound of saws clattering in the background as work continues, Wilmot presented an oversized check to Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. — the first installment of a deal reached when his company committed to Danville.
This check will go toward riverfront development.
Said Williams: “The really cool thing about this event, the riverfront, in addition to the casino, has been talked about for decades in Danville. This will allow us to begin phase 1 of what we’re hoping ... to do.
“It’s under design right now. It’s an overlook there on the bluff behind the civic center — and then to finish the boardwalk that’s near the river and to create switchback stairs on both ends.”
The company will also make two other $1 million donations — one to the Boys and Girls Club of Danville for a teen center addition, and one for a Danville municipal project to address city buildings.
The casino has also made $300,000 in annual financial commitments to United Way, Vermilion Advantage, the Fischer Theater, Danville Area Community College and public safety and municipal services.