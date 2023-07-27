MONTICELLO — A quiet spot of prayer and reflection for those who have been touched by cancer has been established on the grounds of the St. Philomena Catholic Church in Monticello.
The church dedicated an outdoor shrine to St. Peregrine — the patron saint of those suffering from cancer — during a weekend ceremony. It was dedicated to the memory of Gerald “Jerry” Manint, a longtime parishioner who died from cancer in 2018.
“This holy, peaceful place is where one is invited to sit for a while, to pray for the happy repose of those who have died — pray and seek the loving intercession of St. Peregrine for those families battling cancer now — or offer prayers of Thanksgiving to our Heavenly Father for those who have been healed,” states a plaque at the shrine.
With the help of Manint’s family, many of whom were present at the ceremony, the shrine also includes a low wall that encloses a paved surface and a statue of St. Peregrine, a priest who lived in Italy from 1260 to 1345.
Preceding surgery to amputate his foot after a cancerous growth appeared, Peregrine Laziosi prayed for hours and said Christ completely healed him.
Church history states he then went on to heal others, leading to his eventual appointment as patron of persons with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.
Peoria Diocese Bishop Louis Tylka was on hand for the dedication and told parishioners at a Mass preceding the ceremony that he had “prayed to St. Peregrine for many, many years,” relating how he lost both his mother and sister to cancer about three decades apart.
St. Philomena Monsignor Michael Bliss said the Manint family approached him about a year ago with the idea of a shrine, which he called a “place for prayer and personal renewal.”