URBANA — The University of Illinois avoided a steep drop in enrollment from the coronavirus, though it saw a large increase in delayed enrollment, and fewer international undergraduate students returned to campus.
About 2,025 graduate students and 277 undergrads chose to delay admission to a later term, up from around 360 in a typical year, according to the UI’s 10-day enrollment numbers, a standard benchmark.
“This year’s new freshmen have endured so much uncertainty regarding their college choice,” said Andy Borst, the UI’s director of undergraduate admissions.
“We are pleased that so many students decided to enroll this year, and we will continue to work with the students who asked to delay admission so they can join us for a later term.”
Other numbers of note:
— Total enrollment at the Urbana campus hit 52,331, up from 51,196 last year, which officials credited to its online graduate programs.
— In Urbana, 42 percent of graduate students are enrolled in fully online programs.
— Undergraduate enrollment dropped from 33,850 to 33,492, and graduate student enrollment increased from 16,319 to 17,802.
— The incoming freshman class size is 7,530, down from last year’s record of 7,665.
— Of the incoming class, the UI saw a decrease in the number of Black students from 521 to 499; Hispanic students from 1,142 to 1,122; Native American students from two to one; and White students from 3,086 to 2,890. The number of Asian students increased from 1,609 to 1,727.
— Across the UI System, which includes the campuses in Urbana, Chicago and Springfield, enrollment increased from 89,270 to 90,343, including a 4.9 increase in graduate students.