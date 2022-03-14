DANVILLE — Robbery and burglary charges netted a former Danville man 12 years in prison Monday in Vermilion County Circuit Court.
Eric Lang, 38, was sentenced to three years after pleading guilty to burglary, a class 2 felony, and nine years for one count of robbery-victim over 60 years of age, a class 1 felony. The sentences will be served consecutively. He pleaded guilty to both offenses.
Judge Derek Girton entered the sentence for burglary after Lang took personal items from a deceased person’s home, to which he confessed after he was taken into custody.
The other charge against him was filed after Lang lured a custodian into a remote area of the Vermilion County jail, attacked him and stole his clothes, communication equipment and keys last June. Lang then tried unsuccessfully to escape by impersonating an employee.
After serving his prison sentence, Lang must serve one year of mandatory supervised release.