ATWOOD — Illinois State Police are investigating a domestic dispute call in Atwood during which a Piatt County sheriff’s deputy fired his gun.
No one was hit by gunfire in the disturbance that took place just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of North Missouri Street in Atwood, and resulted in the arrest of an Atwood man.
A release from the Piatt County sheriff’s office said while deputies were responding, they learned that a man at the home was armed with a gun.
The release said the 39-year-old man did not comply with the deputy’s order so the deputy fired his gun.
The man was not hit nor were any deputies injured. He was taken into custody and is in the Piatt County Jail.
The release gave no details of what the man did during the incident that prompted the deputy to fire. Neither the arrestee nor the deputy were identified. Sheriff Mark Vogelzang could not be reached for comment.
Piatt County State’s Attorney Sarah Perry said she would review reports to see what charges might be filed against the man on Monday.
Piatt County deputies asked state police to handle the investigation.