TUSCOLA — An Atwood woman who admitted setting fire to her former in-laws’ home was ordered Tuesday to repay them $40,250 for items that were not insured.
Christina Harris, 35, pleaded guilty last week in Douglas County Circuit Court to residential arson and was sentenced to five years in prison.
She admitted that on Aug. 9 she set fire to the home on Eric Drive in Atwood that she shared with her then-husband, who had her served with divorce papers earlier that day.
Harris appeared in court Tuesday with her attorney, Tom Bruno of Urbana, to learn the restitution amount then was taken into custody.
Douglas County State’s Attorney Kate Watson presented her with the restitution figure, which Bruno said his client did not contest.
The amount was to cover the deductible on the homeowner’s policy as well as the loss of other personal property that was not covered by insurance.