TUSCOLA — An Atwood woman who admitted she set fire last year to the home she was living in has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Douglas County Judge Gary Webber accepted Christina Harris’ plea to arson Tuesday and set a hearing for next week to determine restitution. Harris will remain free until then.
Harris, 35, admitted that on Aug. 9, she set fire to the house at 200 Eric Drive in Atwood not long after having been served with divorce papers on behalf of her then-husband Alex Harris.
The house they were living in is owned by his parents, Scott and Mary Ellen Harris. The couple’s divorce was granted in November, less than four months after she was served.
Atwood Police Chief Rob Bross said that on the evening of the fire, Harris was found walking in the yard of the home with a propane torch and a lighter. Not long after, she admitted to police that she set the fire in reaction to being served with the divorce papers.
In exchange for Harris’ plea to the Class 1 residential arson count, a more serious Class X charge of aggravated arson, which alleged a firefighter was hurt while putting out the blaze, was dismissed.
Douglas County State’s Attorney Kate Watson said one firefighter from Arthur received a cut to his finger and another from Arcola had to go to the hospital after becoming overheated. Neither was seriously injured.
The ranch home was destroyed as was a nearby Airstream travel trailer.
Harris’ attorney, Tom Bruno of Urbana, said he’s still waiting to hear from Watson the amount of restitution she believes Harris owes. That amount will likely represent the deductible that the homeowners had to pay, he said.
Harris is set to hear that amount and begin her sentence on July 9. She was given credit on her sentence for 32 days already served.
Watson said Harris had no previous convictions and is eligible for day-for-day good time.
The residential arson charge carried a mandatory prison sentence of between four and 15 years.