MONTICELLO — Rob Bross, currently Atwood's police chief and Piatt County's Emergency Management Agency director, is expected to be hired as the new police chief in Monticello.
The city council agenda for Monday includes a mayoral appointment entry and includes “Swearing-in of newly appointed police chief.”
Lt. Terry Jones has been the acting chief since the resignation of John Carter after the Nov. 14 city council meeting. City officials have declined to comment on what led to Carter’s resignation.
Bross was named as the EMA director in September 2021. His wife, Lindsey, is a countywide school resource officer.
Bross has been a police officer for more than 18 years, including the last 12 as Atwood's chief.
The full council must approve the mayoral nomination before he can be sworn in.