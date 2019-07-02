CHAMPAIGN — A lack of guidelines on usage of district-issued credit cards in Unit 4 resulted in a “critical failure,” a variety of “district-wide interpretations of appropriate expenditures” and “the misappropriation of district resources,” according to auditors.

An investigation of the 81 users of district purchasing cards, or "P-cards," by Chicago-based Sikich obtained Monday by News-Gazette Media decried an “ever-present culture of hospitality and gift giving.”

The report also pointed at administrators’ “avoidance” of the issue and lack of a policy as compounding the problem.

The audit, estimated to cost $8,100, was initiated after Unit 4 school board members were made aware of potential misuse earlier this year.

According to the 14-page report, auditors examined more than $1.3 million in transactions dating back to July 2016, noting that monthly expenses began trending higher “over the past three years.” Among the purchases Sikich criticized were gift cards, flowers and some food.

Most cardholder transactions were for less than $50. But pricier purchases were also made — often for catered meetings — at Panera Bread ($36,776), Jimmy Johns ($24,222) and Papa Del’s ($15,002), contributing to the $293,258 spent on food alone over the course of three years.

“Throughout its interviews with district personnel, Sikich was informed that the district has long had a culture of hospitality, including providing food or snacks at meetings, working lunches at local restaurants, catered meals for interview teams, food at committee meetings, dinner meetings and the seemingly regular practice of always having food and snacks in the office,” the report stated.

Auditors also criticized some employees’ purchases of gift cards for student and staff rewards, saying the practice “could invoke income tax requirements” and might not lead to “equitable distribution of district resources” to students.

According to the report, $12,000 in cardholder purchases between July 2017 and December 2018 were marked “gift card.” Deputy Superintendent Laura Taylor spent nearly $3,000 at Sam’s and Walgreens in May 2017 for gift cards, according a News-Gazette Media analysis of P-card charges.

“If the district wishes to award gifts or prizes to staff paid for with public funds, it should consult with a tax adviser to ensure tax code compliance,” auditors wrote in their recommendations to Unit 4.

Sikich also advised that the district “consider when public funds can be spent for flowers” for school families or employees “going through a crisis or who have suffered a loss.” The firm recommended such expenses be pre-approved by the superintendent.

The firm’s findings come two months after an investigation of P-card expenses by News-Gazette Media and a month after the school board’s “soft implementation” of policies aimed at restricting the use of the cards.

The board could vote as early as August on a final version of the policies, which were presented in draft form in early June.

‘Fell off their radar’

The district has been without a policy since P-cards were implemented in 2014 under then-Superintendent Judy Wiegand. Susan Zola, who was promoted to superintendent in 2017, has noted in previous interviews with News-Gazette Media that she didn’t become aware of potential abuse until August 2018, after a formal complaint from Unit 4 Chief Financial Officer Tom Lockman.

“If the chief financial officer advised the superintendent in a clear, understandable fashion of P-Card abuse at anytime prior to August 7, 2018, it seems logical that the superintendent would have reacted then the same way she did on August 7th, by escalating the issue to district (legal) counsel and dealing with P-Card abuse promptly,” auditors said in their report. “As such, it is understandable that the superintendent did not clearly comprehend the P-Card issue at any time.”

What is less clear, auditors said, is why the district never had a policy to begin with. The topic appeared on the district’s policy committee agenda in December 2013, Sikich auditors said, but “meeting minutes reflect there was no significant discussion on the item.”

Since then, “the district could not locate any documents or emails reflecting any further discussion of the P-card policy until August 27, 2018,” auditors said.

“It is unclear why the district failed to adopt a P-card policy and accompanying administrative procedures to implement the policy,” the report stated. “When the P-card program was initiated (in 2014), the chief financial officer chaired the policy committee and helped draft a policy ... then the policy fell off their radar.”

‘Good starting point’

Among the steps Sikich recommended the district take:

— Implement training on card usage. “The only training offered to new P-card users deals with accessing the bank website, describing the purchase, entering a budget code and turning in all receipts with the expense log,” auditors wrote.

— Add oversight. “In many instances, the only signature on the expense log was the P-Card user, meaning there was no supervisor review for the P-card charges,” auditors said.

— Put limits on certain cardholders’ usage, whether it’s in regard to vendors or dollar amounts.

— Create a cardholder agreement specific to district policy instead of a basic form generated by the issuing bank.

Overall, “the district should adopt a comprehensive P-card policy. Using the draft P-card policy and administrative procedures the district previously considered implementing would be a good starting point,” auditors wrote.