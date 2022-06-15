DECATUR — Authorities say a seven-week-old baby from Bement died as a result of “shaken baby syndrome” last month.
Maren Bowyer Gallagher died at 3:11 a.m. on May 18 at St. John’s Children’s Hospital in Springfield. She had been taken to the hospital from a day care setting in Forsyth.
On Wednesday, Taylor Burris, 24, of Forsyth, was charged with endangering the life and health of a child, aggravated battery to a child resulting in death and involuntary manslaughter. She remains in Macon County Jail after her bail was set at $250,000.
Burris worked at an in-home daycare in Forsyth.
“The preliminary findings are consistent with blunt force injury to the head,” said Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon.
"The important question in this case, as in all cases of infant head trauma, is whether or not the injuries the child sustained are consistent with the explanation given by the caretaker. The final autopsy report is not done."
The Macon County Sheriff’s Office said Burris told them she became frustrated when the baby would not stop crying and she shook her in an attempt to quiet the child.